A significant weather event is predicted for the holiday weekend, including cold temperatures, high winds and potential blizzard-like conditions in some parts of the state. This system has the potential to be a life-threatening weather event and could result in serious traffic hazards and power outages.
Hoosiers are encouraged to stay off the roads beginning Thursday evening and through the weekend unless travel is absolutely necessary. Give road crews the time and space to safely remove snow and ice from the roadways. Hoosiers can contact Indiana 211 for information about warming centers in their community.
The State Emergency Operations Center will be activated beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday and will operate 24/7 through the event. Governor Eric J. Holcomb has activated nearly 150 personnel from the Indiana National Guard to serve as Highway Assistance Teams, which will be strategically positioned across the northern third of the state to help motorists if needed.
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) and National Weather Service are monitoring the inclement weather and working with emergency managers to gather real-time information as the weather develops.
The IDHS website is an important resource for Hoosiers. It houses the Get Prepared webpage that has critical tips for people to prepare for winter weather and what to do during the storm.
The Travel Advisory Map is active on the IDHS homepage. County emergency management agencies update this map to show the travel status of each county.
As this weather approaches, know that state and local agencies are tracking the system and making necessary preparations to respond to Hoosiers in need throughout this event.
• Indiana 211 (warming centers)
• 511in.org (INDOT TrafficWise, real-time plow information)
• NWS Chat register for an account and join chat rooms that are manned 24/7 with meteorologists f