DEMOTTE — Friday evening was a snowy night, with icy slick roads, which may be to blame for a head-on accident on Halleck St. The accident occurred at approximately 7:40 p.m., about 500 ft. south of the intersection at 10th St., near DeMotte Elementary School. DeMotte Police Officers Durral Hale and Jesse Wallace responded to the scene.
The accident report states a black Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Hayden Brown, was southbound on Halleck St. when the vehicle went left of center, hitting a red Chevrolet Silverado driven by Samuel Hamstra, who was northbound.