Thousands of Hoosiers face utility debt and disconnection, according to data reported to the state’s utility customer advocacy agency. (Getty Images)

Indiana residents owed $45.6 million to the state’s “big five” investor-owned utilities in March, the most recent month for which complete data is available — with thousands among them cut off from service. Fewer were reconnected.

That’s according to data reported to Indiana’s Office of the Utility Consumer Counselor, current as of June 30, under a settlement agreement finalized last October. The five include AES Indiana, CenterPoint Energy, Duke Energy, Indiana Michigan Power (I&M), and the Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO).

