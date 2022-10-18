Hoosier Environmental Council gets new leadership
By: Whitney Downard
Indiana Capital Chronicle
Sam Carpenter will be the new leader of the Hoosier Environmental Council. (Photo from the Hoosier Environmental Council)
Sam Carpenter will be the new leader of the Hoosier Environmental Council following the spring departure of Jesse Kharbanda as executive director for more than 14 years.
“Environmental issues are issues of our collective society,” Carpenter said in a release. “That’s why (the Hoosier Environmental Council) is so important: they rally and provide direction for those folks who want to make a difference and affect policy that creates a better Indiana. When I thought about what organization would allow me to have the greatest impact for future generations, the answer was Hoosier Environmental Council.”
The organization, often called HEC, advocates at the statehouse for public health issues, economic well-being and the preservation of nature – whether through renewable energy or tackling lead poisoning that threatens children’s health.
Carpenter previously led Global Gifts, an Indiana-based nonprofit fair trade retail outlet, as its executive director for 17 years. Sales at the company increased from $196,000 to more than $1.8 million in that time, growing from one to 25 employees.
The HEC board of directors utilized Kittleman & Associates, LLC to conduct a nationwide search, selecting Carpenter who previously pursued environmental justice issues at rallies and events around Indianapolis.
“Sam has over 25 years of experience working with nonprofit organizations,” said Tom Barrett, the board president of the organization. “His skills in executive leadership include strategic planning, business development, fundraising, and marketing. Most importantly, Sam brings to HEC a passion for the environment and HEC’s mission.”
Carpenter’s tenure begins part time on Oct. 19, transitioning to full-time work on Dec. 1. He will lead a staff of 15 full- and part-time employees.
“As a trusted source of information, the HEC staff earns a lot of respect for their level of knowledge and understanding of environmental policy,” said Carpenter. “There is a whole segment of Hoosiers who are concerned about their environment but may not have actively taken up the cause. I would like to help shape and spread the message that shapes opinion so more people can learn about the issues and take actions toward progress.”