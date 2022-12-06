1

MISO recovers its expenses, like those of its meetings, from ratepayers. In Indiana, that includes customers of AES Indiana, CenterPoint Energy, Duke Energy Indiana and the Northern Indiana Public Service Company — better known as NIPSCO. (Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)

An Indianapolis-based ratepayer protection group has asked federal regulators to audit spending by a Carmel-based energy transmission system operator for an annual meeting at luxury resort 600 miles beyond its service territory.

In a letter dated November 18 — and publicized Monday — Citizens Action Coalition also asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to deny any attempts by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator to recover any meeting-related costs.

Trending Food Videos