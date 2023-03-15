MONTICELLO - The crowds were enthusiastic to return to the Lakes’ Home Show at Brandywine Hotel and Convention Center this past weekend. While this was the second time for the show since COVID changed the world, the attendance numbers were easily approaching pre-Covid numbers, Laura Page said.
Page and her family own and operate WMRS 107.7 and have been one of the primary sponsors of the event since the beginning. “It’s good to see people getting out and being interested in their home improvement possibilities,” she added.