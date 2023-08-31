Dr. Donald Holt, Phd., and wife Marilyn Holt will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
Their children, Kathryn (and husband Kerry) Stichnoth of Brook, Indiana and family; Justin (wife Corri) Stichnoth of Destin, Florida; Ryan McGee and Rachel Stichnoth and great-grandchild Jayden Stichnoth of Monticello; son Dr. Steven Holt and grandchildren Fischer, Ryan, Christine and Sage Holt of Michigan; son Bill Holt of Panama City Beach, Florida; daughter-in-law Lindi (wife of son Jeffrey Holt, who passed in 2018 while employed with the City of Lawrence, Indiana) Fire Department and grandchildren Rachael Harvey (husband Kyle) and great-grandchild Wyatt; and Jennifer Keith (husband Levi) and great-grandchild William, all wish them good health and happiness in celebration of their lives together.
The couple was married in the First Presbyterian Church, Pontiac, Illinois, on September 6, 1953 during an evening service lit by candlelight in the presence of 300 relatives and friends. Music was provided by the bride’s music instructor, Bruce Foote of Urbana and Chicago.
The couple were attending the University of Illinois when they met and made their first home. Once Donald had received his Master’s degree, the couple moved back to the Holt farm in Minooka, Illinois. Four children arrived in their first five and a half years of marriage.
Since those early days they have made a home in Otterbein, Indiana; Lafayette, Indiana; Champaign-Urbana, Illinois, Saugatauk, Michigan, Panama City Beach, Florida, and presently reside in Monticello, Indiana.
Dr. Holt was an agronomist at Purdue University and continued in Agricultural Administration at the University of Illinois until retiring from his position as Director of the Ag Research Division of U of I.
Dr. Holt was regarded as a tremendous speaker in numerous settings, speaking on everything agricultural, including a tribute to the American farmer.
Mrs. Holt returned to college to finish her degree in Music at Indiana University and completed her master’s there. Over the years, she taught voice and piano in her home, directed/sang in many church choirs, participated in numerous theatrical productions both in Indiana and Illinois, and later retired from a facilitator’s position with Life Skills International, Inc., organization, teaching “Learning To Love, Learning To Live” and touching many lives of women who found themselves in an abusive relationship.
Both remained active members in The United Methodist Church throughout their married lives in the music of the church.
Please gift them a note of your memories and congratulations and send it c/o Kathryn Stichnoth, 9366 S State Road 55, Brook, IN, 47922 OR in an email to marilynanddonholt@comcast.net. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated and we thank you for remembering them on this momentous occasion.