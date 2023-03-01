Environmental And Health Concerns Grow In East Palestine, Ohio After Derailment Of Train Cars Containing Hazardous Material

EAST PALESTINE, OH — FEBRUARY 14: Machinery is situated along rail tracks on February 14, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio. A train operated by Norfolk Southern derailed on February 3, releasing toxic fumes and forcing evacuation of residents. (Photo by Angelo Merendino/Getty Images)

Gov. Eric Holcomb is pushing back on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) move to transport hazardous materials from the East Palestine train derailment to an Indiana facility.

“I continue to object to the EPA Administrator’s decision, from Washington, D.C., to move hazardous waste from the East Palestine train derailment to Indiana. Further, there has been a lack of communication with me and other Indiana officials about this decision,” he said in a statement released Tuesday.

