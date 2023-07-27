REYNOLDS — This year’s Ultimate Showman contest is one for the history of the White County Fair. The contest ended with a tie that had to be broken by adding another round of rabbit showing. The two 4Hers who tied were Bailey Hanna for the goat barn and Tanner Dahnke for the sheep barn. The tie was a first for the 75 years of the White County 4H Fair.
The tie was broken when Bailey Hanna was declared the Ultimate Showman after over two hours of stiff competition. She received a handshake from Dahnke as Miss White County Alex Kerkhove headed her way with the trophy.
Eight contestants representing the different livestock barns competed for the Ultimate Showman title on Wednesday night for a long night of competition. The 4Hers displayed their showmanship skills beginning with a horse, then swine, beef, goats, dairy cows and sheep. They also went before a judge to show a rabbit and a chicken for the poutry portion. They did this while their individual animal portion was underway.
The eight contestants were Madyson Mears for Horse, Mya Holderly for Swine, Hudson Van Meter for Beef, Hanna for Goats, Pete Duvall for Dairy, Dahnke for Sheep, Hunter Musall for Poultry and Hailey Polk for Rabbits.
Mears attends Frontier High School and will be a senior this year. Holderly is a member of the Honey Creek 4H and also attends Frontier going into her junior year. Van Meter just completed sixth grade. Hanna is also a member of Honey Creek 4H and is going into 11th grade. Duvall will be a senior this school year and Dahnke will also be a senior. He wants to weld pipeline when he graduates.
Musall was the only 10-year member in the group and finished his 4H career with the White county Poultry Club. He graduated from Twin Lakes High School and plans to attend Purdue majoring in Mechanical Engineering.
Hayden Berenda from Earl Park was the judge for the larger livestock and Conrad Craft from Hobart judged the rabbit and poultry showing. Berenda commented, “You have more competent showmanship here. They are great exhibitors. At the end of the day, you’re all friends and on the same team.”
He told them to always have integrity. It’s always important to be honest, have sportsmanship and be up front, he told them.
Craft told them that 4H is the best time of their whole lives. He said it was an honor to judge in White County and said, “You all did a good job.” He thanked the parents for taking their children down the right road.