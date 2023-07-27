REYNOLDS — This year’s Ultimate Showman contest is one for the history of the White County Fair. The contest ended with a tie that had to be broken by adding another round of rabbit showing. The two 4Hers who tied were Bailey Hanna for the goat barn and Tanner Dahnke for the sheep barn. The tie was a first for the 75 years of the White County 4H Fair.

The tie was broken when Bailey Hanna was declared the Ultimate Showman after over two hours of stiff competition. She received a handshake from Dahnke as Miss White County Alex Kerkhove headed her way with the trophy.

