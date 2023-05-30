MONTICELLO — Raminator is an annual community event hosted by Twin Lakes Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. This event is to help raise funds to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of White County and the Mya and Stephanie Thompson Scholarships through the Community Foundation of White County.
The Raminator returns to Monticello on June 9 and 10, Friday from 12 – 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Twin Lakes Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 114 N 8th St, Monticello.
This years co-hosts/sponsors are Herald Journal of Monticello, Madison Specialized Services, Vogel Real Estate, Ikonik Graphix and NIPSCO.
Willie Mote Used Auto Parts provided this year’s crush cars so a special shout out to them!
Chapmans BBQ & Hog Roasting will be the food vendor again this year.
The event includes fun for the whole family, with Michelle's Magnificent Face Painting, Monster Truck Bounce House, The Crafty Plum DIY, and of course The Raminator Truck Ride and Car Crush!
Truck rides will be all day on Friday and Saturday and are $3/person, Car Crush is at 2 p.m. on Saturday!
For the Vendor Row this year, we will have Cassies Canine Cuts Grooming Service (who will be raffling off a goodie bag and all proceeds will be going to the White County Animal Shelter) with more vendors to be determined!
Parking will be at Faith Covenent Fellowship Church, directly behind the dealership.
Twin Lakes CDJR will have a huge sale on its entire inventory.
They will be raffling off prizes as well, so bring the whole family for a fun day for a great cause!