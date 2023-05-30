Raminator returns

MONTICELLO — Raminator is an annual community event hosted by Twin Lakes Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. This event is to help raise funds to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of White County and the Mya and Stephanie Thompson Scholarships through the Community Foundation of White County.

The Raminator returns to Monticello on June 9 and 10, Friday from 12 – 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Twin Lakes Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 114 N 8th St, Monticello.

