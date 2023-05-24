A new rescue, Helping Paws, has been at work in White County with the help of donations and active volunteers with cats and some dogs since December 2023, Beckey Alexander explained during a recent chat.
“We have a team in our organization that handles different jobs in order to make sure we take care of the animals correctly,” she began. “Lois High has experience from working at a vet, so she handles emergencies and when to call the vet with our in-takes. Susan Green-Laszlo coordinates fosters; Sharon Sullivan, Alex Alexander handled the paperwork for the 501c3 status; Duane Dickensheets coordinates trapping the colonies of feral cats,” Alexander added.
The goal of the group is to trap and release cat colonies after they have been spayed and neutered, and find some of them barns to live in on farms.
"If we find the kittens without their mother, the goal is to make them inside kitties with fosters and through adoption applications," she explained. "We provide food and litter for our foster families, and Dr. Karen Robertson at Twin Lakes Animal Clinic, has been a huge help in giving us a break on our veterinary care.
“We meet regularly to keep track of our fosters and troubleshoot anything we need to address.”
In order to minimize scammers, if anyone is interested in making a donation, contact Lois High at 765-412-6602; anyone interested in fostering, call Susan Laszlo at 812-454-3169 and Beckey Alexander is available as a contact as well 719-321-5186.