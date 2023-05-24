A new rescue, Helping Paws, has been at work in White County with the help of donations and active volunteers with cats and some dogs since December 2023, Beckey Alexander explained during a recent chat.

“We have a team in our organization that handles different jobs in order to make sure we take care of the animals correctly,” she began. “Lois High has experience from working at a vet, so she handles emergencies and when to call the vet with our in-takes. Susan Green-Laszlo coordinates fosters; Sharon Sullivan, Alex Alexander handled the paperwork for the 501c3 status; Duane Dickensheets coordinates trapping the colonies of feral cats,” Alexander added.

