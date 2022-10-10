MONTICELLO — Habitat for Humanity of Lafayette is busy building a new home for a single mother in Monticello and asking for volunteers to help. The home is being built on Dewey Street and will be a three bedroom home. On Oct. 6, a wall raising ceremony was held with family members working together to put up a wall.
Abigail Stepp and her two children, Rylynn, 10, and Bennett, 3, will move in when the build is complete, which she expects will be in the spring. “I am super excited to have something of my own,” she said at the ceremony.
Bob Anderson, who is spearheading the build, said this is a new beginning. Through Habitat for Humanity, he said, “We are seeking to put God’s love into action. We believe everyone should have a decent place to live.”
Pastor Julian Hererra, of the Cornerstone Community Church in Monticello, giving the blessing said, “May the Lord bless this house and fill it with fond memories.” He said there is nothing greater than to see good will as he looked around at the many volunteers who have been helping with the construction of the house.
“Monticello is a great place, a wonderful place,” he said.
Stepp said she heard about Habitat for Humanity from a friend and she applied about a year and a half ago. She has lived in Monticello her whole life and wanted to stay in the city. She is the HR director at Park View Haven in Francesville.
She said she has put in about 210 hours of “sweat equity.” Habitat for Humanity requires the families receiving a home to put in time in building their home. She also got to pick the siding, flooring, carpet, appliances, counter tops and cabinets.
Anderson thanked Mayor Cathy Gross for pushing an email blast that brought in more volunteers for the project. He also thanked all the people involved. If interested in helping out, go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f45a8ac29a5fdc70-monticello to sign up. The work is done from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Friday, the group will need volunteers to help shingle the roof and starter strip. They also are asking for assistance in providing lunch each day for 10 – 12 workers with the drop off at 11:45 a.m. Sign up is at the same site as above.
At the sign up, The number of volunteers needed is indicated by the numbers in parentheses on the signup. Cancellations could occur due to weather, and you will be notified if that were to be the case. Volunteers are asked to arrive to 124 Dewey Street, Monticello by 8 a.m. on the day(s) for which you signed up. If you are unable to show up at 8, please do not sign up for this build and take the place of someone who can volunteer the entire day. It is important that all volunteers are present for the safety talk at 8 a.m.
No tools or skills required; just a willing heart.