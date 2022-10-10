MONTICELLO — Habitat for Humanity of Lafayette is busy building a new home for a single mother in Monticello and asking for volunteers to help. The home is being built on Dewey Street and will be a three bedroom home. On Oct. 6,  a wall raising ceremony was held with family members working together to put up a wall.

Abigail Stepp and her two children, Rylynn, 10, and Bennett, 3, will move in when the build is complete, which she expects will be in the spring. “I am super excited to have something of my own,” she said at the ceremony.

Trending Food Videos