STATEHOUSE – Area legislators are recognizing the latest local recipient of the Hoosier Homestead Award, which recognizes farms owned and maintained by the same family for 100 years or more.
Represented by State Sen. Ed Charbonneau (R-Valparaiso) and State Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica), the Habben farm in White County received a Centennial Award.
The Hoosier Homestead Award Program honors families who have made significant contributions to Indiana agriculture. Instituted in 1976, the program recognizes the impact these family farms have made on the economic, cultural and social advancements of Indiana. In the past 47 years, more than 5,800 farms have received the honor.
"Indiana's agricultural industry contributes an estimated $35.1 billion to Indiana's economy," Charbonneau said. "Farms like the Habben farm are the backbone of our state and community and serve as a prime example for others who hope to maintain the tradition of farming. I congratulate them on this honorable achievement."
"Farming is not just a business in Indiana, but a way of life," Negele said. "For over a century, these family farms have provided food and jobs for their communities and state. Congratulations to these hardworking Hoosiers."
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for at least 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres or produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. The award distinctions are Centennial, Sesquicentennial and Bicentennial – for 100, 150 and 200 years, respectively.