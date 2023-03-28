Hoosier Homestead Award

STATEHOUSE – Area legislators are recognizing the latest local recipient of the Hoosier Homestead Award, which recognizes farms owned and maintained by the same family for 100 years or more.

Represented by State Sen. Ed Charbonneau (R-Valparaiso) and State Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica), the Habben farm in White County received a Centennial Award.

