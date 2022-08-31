1

Photo contributed

West Lafayette, Indiana, Mayor Dennis is shown with an #ENDALZ t-shirt.

 Photo contributed

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Greater Lafayette-area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s and other dementias by participating in the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s®, according to information provided. The event will be held Sept. 17 at Riehle Plaza in Lafayette. West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis, who recently announced that he has been diagnosed with younger-onset Alzheimer’s, will serve as honorary co-chair.

On Walk day, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with Promise Garden Flowers during the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony – a moving display of hope to represent the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s. Mayor Dennis will hold the blue flower, for those who are currently living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. He will also give brief remarks about the impact of the disease on individuals, families and communities. At the conclusion of the ceremony, he will lead Walk participants along the Walk route, which will cross into West Lafayette before returning back to Riehle Plaza.

Tags

Trending Food Videos