The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Greater Lafayette-area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s and other dementias by participating in the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s®, according to information provided. The event will be held Sept. 17 at Riehle Plaza in Lafayette. West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis, who recently announced that he has been diagnosed with younger-onset Alzheimer’s, will serve as honorary co-chair.
On Walk day, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with Promise Garden Flowers during the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony – a moving display of hope to represent the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s. Mayor Dennis will hold the blue flower, for those who are currently living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia. He will also give brief remarks about the impact of the disease on individuals, families and communities. At the conclusion of the ceremony, he will lead Walk participants along the Walk route, which will cross into West Lafayette before returning back to Riehle Plaza.
“My family and I have been touched by this disease in so many ways,” said Mayor Dennis. “Both of my parents died of Alzheimer’s, so I understand firsthand the toll it takes on caregivers, and now I am living with it myself. I am more committed than ever to supporting those who are affected by this disease and, ultimately, ending it through research – and that is what the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is all about. I am honored to serve in this capacity, and I encourage the Greater Lafayette community to join me in the fight to end this disease.”
“We are grateful to Mayor Dennis, not only for serving as honorary co-chair of this year’s Walk, but also for being so open in sharing his diagnosis,” said Natalie Sutton, executive director, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter. “Whenever anyone who is living with the disease comes forward to share their story, it helps raise awareness and reduce stigma. That is especially true for those who, like Mayor Dennis, are well-known in their community. His participation in this event sends a powerful message that no one is alone in this journey.”
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. In 2021, the Greater Lafayette Walk raised nearly $99,000.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Indiana alone, there are 110,000 people living with the disease and 216,000 caregivers.