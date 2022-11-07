FRANCESVILLE — On Thursday morning, a contingent of government and business officials gathered at the Meadow Springs Manor in Francesville to hold a ceremonial ground breaking on the Mammoth South solar farm, the second phase of the largest solar energy project in the country.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined a group of Israeli officials and Doral Renewables LLC executives to announce the second phase of the project that will take 3.500 acres of Pulaski County land to become a solar farm.
Doral Renewables is an Israeli based clean energy company. The large energy project includes investors from both countries. American Electric Power, AEP, will purchase the electricity generated by the solar panels and distribute the power to their midwestern customers.
The solar project will be 13,000 acres in total when all three of the phases have been completed at a cost of $1.5 billion. Nathan Cohen, CEO of the Mammoth Solar Project, said 20% of the 13,000 acres will be used for the panels and no trees would be cut down and no wetlands affected.
Gov. Holcomb said, “We just could not be more proud to be your partners in this effort. We are really basking in the warmth of the sun and all that comes from it.” He said the planning for this project includes care for the environment with areas for bees to pollinate, sheep to graze and deer-friendly gates.
Cohen acknowledged Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, who was invloved in the project before passing in a vehicle accident in August. Her mother stood in her place for the groundbreaking that followed speeches. He also thanked the Pulaski County Commissioners for being professional, making sure the “I’s” are dotted and the “T’s” are crossed.
Cohen said the project will employ 3,400 workers for the next two years, with 75 to 80% being local workers. He said it is happening right now in Starke County, where the first phase of the project began a year ago.
Across the street from the ceremony, a group of people gathered with large inflated rats and signs that read 70% of workers on the Mammoth project are from out of state, and those workers make more than the local workers. One sign read, “Taxpayers: The Mammoth Solar Project took tax money from your pocket and imported most of its workers from other states.”
When asked about the protestors, Holcomb said, “Any project, the size and scale of this, anything this transformative and new, of course we won’t have 100% agreement, but we’re a nation that greatly values free speech, and it should be respectful.” He also said the evidence and testimonials show that the Mammoth Solar people are good people. He said the company goes out of its way to make sure the ecology is left intact, making sure bees are able to pollinate; sheep will graze on the property and beans, corn and popcorn will grow on the outskirts. “It’s a win-win-win,” he said.
Speaking for the landowners, whose property will be part of the solar farm, Doug and Cherry Podell said, “We look forward to seeing how current Pulaski County citizens and future generations will prosper as Doral will be a vital part of the Pulaski County economic story going forward.
“The farms in this area have historically grown corn, soybeans, popcorn, mint and potatoes. Now we will also be harvesting energy from the sun. We even envision the potential for adding more types of agriculture to this area,” they said.
Nathan Origer, executive director of Pulaski County Community Development said the project will propel the county forward and generate enough to pay for facility improvements without affecting the tax rolls. “Today is not a day for humility. It’s a day to be freaking proud!”