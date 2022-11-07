FRANCESVILLE — On Thursday morning, a contingent of government and business officials gathered at the Meadow Springs Manor in Francesville to hold a ceremonial ground breaking on the Mammoth South solar farm, the second phase of the largest solar energy project in the country.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined a group of Israeli officials and Doral Renewables LLC executives to announce the second phase of the project that will take 3.500 acres of Pulaski County land to become a solar farm.

