Mayor Cathy Gross

Mayor Cathy Gross gives her State of the City address in January.

 File Photo

MONTICELLO — At the end of the city council meeting Monday night, Mayor Cathy Gross announced she had been invited by Gov. Eric Holcomb to serve on the Public Safety Commission. She said she was happy and honored to serve on the commission.

She said the Public Safety Commission is serving with the State Police Superintend Doug Carter and others revolving around public safety communications and radio, working with 911 and other public safety entities. “When I humbly agreed, they said we remembered you were a dispatcher. That was a very long time ago.”

