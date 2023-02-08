MONTICELLO — At the end of the city council meeting Monday night, Mayor Cathy Gross announced she had been invited by Gov. Eric Holcomb to serve on the Public Safety Commission. She said she was happy and honored to serve on the commission.
She said the Public Safety Commission is serving with the State Police Superintend Doug Carter and others revolving around public safety communications and radio, working with 911 and other public safety entities. “When I humbly agreed, they said we remembered you were a dispatcher. That was a very long time ago.”
“I am honored to represent Monticello in that capacity,” she said.
All of the council members congratulated her on this accomplishment.
She also congratulated all the participants in winter sports, especially the girls’ basketball team for winning their sectional title.
The city council and the mayor heard from city department heads, each given three minutes to update them. Parks Department Director Mitch Billue said they are finishing up the renovation for the Altherr Nature Center with a grand opening planned for April 28, Arbor Day. They will be planting a tree and some native plants that day. The grand opening will be held at 5 p.m. and they will have programs on Saturday, April 29 as well from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Diane Bunnell, ADA coordinator, said the flyers and calendar is out for the Disability Awareness Month in March. They have received 256 art projects, which will go on display during the month. She told them to collect their teams for the wheelchair basketball tournament, which will be played in the high school’s auxiliary gym since the regular gymnasium floor was damaged by a water main break in December. She said she has confirmed the announcer and a singer for the games as well.
Police Chief Jeremy Kyburz said they have been very busy getting the new guys on track. One officer is on the wait list for the police academy training in May and another is enrolled and will be attending in May.
On Jan. 16, they held an active shooter training at the Twin Lakes High School with all corporation staff and teachers. He said they fired blank rounds so that all could know what it sounds like and the training went well. The trainer for that was the assistant chief at the IU Police Dept. He said, “Hopefully we’ll never have to use that knowledge that was gained, but we always have to be prepared.”
They met with the Jasper County SWAT team with the intent to have a could of officers from the city join that team.
Fire Chief Galen Logan said all three shifts have had heart monitor training in the last month. The Monon crew stood by at Rockland Flooring while a concrete silo was brought down. It had been damaged by fire. “They’ve had a lot of fires in that silo,” he said.
The fire department also responded to another fire at the Rockland plant with their aerial truck for fire in two of the sawdust storage facilities. He said they were each 60 ft. tall with flames shooting out of the top of them. The aerial was on scene for about three hours helping with that he said.
The department had 238 calls in the month of January, which included 34 calls in Monon.
Water Superintendent Wade Cohagan said the RCA Project to replace water mains has been a challenge. No one showed up for the pre-bid and only one bid was received at the bid opening in January. In the meantime, they had two broken mains on Hanawalt St area.
An updated bond ordinance had the first reading at the meeting. Deen Rogers of the accounting firm Baker and Tilly said the ordinance had no substantive changes, just needed to be updated. The council will vote whether to adopt the changes to the ordinance at their next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Rogers said even though the one bid was a “little” higher than budgeted, the city will still be able to finance the project
A resident, Aaron Sims, addressed the council concerned about a property on 6th St. that he heard was to be a recycling area. He said if it hasn’t been finalized, if there is a different location that can be used instead. “It’s not a welcome visual for visitors,” he said.
Gross said it is county owned property and the city has partnered with them. “I’m sure when they have plans, they’ll bring us into the loop,” she said. Council Attorney George Loy, who also represents the county, said the plans are preliminary and suggested he speak with the county about his concerns.
Councilman Ken Houston said what was there and what has been replaced is “way better,” but he wasn’t aware of any other plans for the recycle center. The property is near the sheriff’s department.
Councilman David Roth said it would be more of a warehouse building that will revamp and redo the original spot that they have. It will stay at the entrance it is now and extend to the north, he said.
“As good partners, we believe they will approach us when it is time,” Gross said. “Of course we are concerned about the image we put to our visitors, but until we have something to address. . . we don’t own the property.”