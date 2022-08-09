CHALMERS — Students in grades K – 6 enjoy their media lab time with Mindy Brennan, or Mrs. B as the kids call her. She brought to her class artificial intelligence (AI) in the form of Cozmo, the robot, to teach the children about coding, but through their interactions with the small robot, she has learned much from them as well.
Brennan is a Navy veteran, serving for six years as a Master at Arms, as police are called in the Navy. Afterwards, she studied robots in the healthcare field. Then she found her way to Frontier Elementary School, where she became a paraprofessional in technology and AI. She introduced her students to Cozmo and the program took off.
She invites the students to “decompress and create” using the small robot as they learn how to code it to interact with them. For the youngest students, the coding is done through an I-pad with picture buttons instead of letters. They can express how they are feeling through the many emotions displayed on the screen. “It gives them another way to communicate,” she said.
After introducing the students to Cozmo, she was able to procure 18 more of the little robots and another one called Vector. Special needs students can use Vector, which is voice activated. The kids just have to say, “Hey Vector,” and ask a question. They can ask about the weather, math and many more topics.
The kids were coding on a screen and it wasn’t too exciting. When Cozmo came, coding became much more interesting. A stage has been set up in a corner of the room called, “Cozmo’s Corner,” where the students can take a Cozmo robot coded to make announcements, tell a joke or even talk about the day with the coder.
This year, Brennan is adding a 3D printer that will attach to Cozmo. Students will be able to code it to draw, which the art teacher is assisting with, and create 3D images. She’s also being assisted by the music teacher to code songs. The students will have to put in the notes and know what the names of the notes are in order to code a song in Cozmo.
“He is hands-on work,” she said of the robot. Something she said helps her to learn having ADHD that wasn’t diagnosed until she was an adult.
Cozmo is great for non-verbal students who can code the robot to express what they can’t. Brennan said a non-verbal child will interact and have conversations with Cozmo that they won’t do with a person. She will write students notes delivered through Cozmo with encouraging words.
She said the tiny robot works in changing behavior. “Working with Cozmo is a reward,” she explained. The class is 45 minutes long, in the first 30 minutes, she gives the students 10 minutes of free time to do what they want and most choose to spend it with Cozmo or Vector.
Cozmo comes from Digital Dream Labs and has three coding modes. Base level is for pre-K and kindergarten students. The intermediate level is for students in second and third grades and the top level is for the older students in fourth through sixth grades.
Brennan found a group of Cozmo users on Facebook and came across the “Cozmo King.” He is a pistachio farmer in California who loves the Cozmos and refurbishes them. The 18 Cozmos that followed the first robot Brennan had all came from the “Cozmo King.” She said, “He was so supportive. I am extremely grateful to him, the PTO and the school for their support.” Her classes created a T-shirt for the “king” and his daughter with the Cozmo 500 logo on it. The school provided I-pads needed to code each of the Cozmos.
The Cozmo 500 is held at the end of the school year. The students have to have 500 hours working with Cozmo and use 500 pieces of code to have the robot make it all the way around a racetrack set up for it. Even kindergarten students can do it, Brennan said.
The kids are also encouraged to design their own robots with the purpose of helping themselves, other students or “all of humanity,” she explained. She asks the older students, “What kind of impact do you want to have on the world?”
“We even found a way to make Cozmo work for gym class. The students created a weight set and work outs for the robot to perform with the students.
She has discovered many uses for the robots with the help of her students that make a difference on a student’s day.
“I like the fact that he (Cozmo) has such a sweet personality,” she said. The students can play games with Cozmo or against Cozmo. “They love that too,” she continued.
For many of the students, she said, it is hard to communicate the many stressful feelings they are going through and Cozmo helps them put their feelings into words.
She said they also talk about the ethics of using AI and they talk about using it to find ways to help others.
Brennan said she has a “fail first” policy and tells the children to expect to fail. “You don’t get from start to finish without failure and that’s OK. I teach them it’s OK to fail and then to learn from it,” she said. “Imagine the possibilities of what they can create!”
Digital Dream Labs has instructional You Tube videos on Cozmo and the children love watching the videos while Brennan boots up the 19 little robots and Vector.
The robots tie into virtual reality and games the children can play. They can even create their own video games to play with Cozmo.
This program leads to more learning about coding in middle school and they’re ready for adult coding when they get to high school if they choose to continue. Coding is a base programming language, she explained, like Java or html. The students can create their own websites and games. It teaches them how to create through technology and opens new worlds for them besides sitting behind a keyboard and screen. She uses the Cozmos to also instill teamwork. She wants them to have the attitude, “Let’s do this together.”
“I’m trying to get that core value instilled in theses children,” she said.
Now, the students want to share their love of Cozmo with other classrooms and are working on raising money for another school. They call it “Cozmos for Classrooms,” and the children are excited about being able to share with other children.