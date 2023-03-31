CHALMERS — Students from Frontier’s Business Professionals of America (BP A) chapter will attend the 2023 BPA National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California, April 26–30.
The conference will bring together an estimated 6,000 delegates from across the country to vie for top honors in business and information technology skills competitions, attend leadership and professional development workshops, receive awards for community service activities and elect BPA’s 2023–2024 national student leadership team.
“For students and chapter advisors attending the National Leadership Conference, the event is the culmination of a year’s work,” said Steven J. Mitchell, BPA’s executive director/CEO. “We can’t wait to celebrate these students for the energy they have devoted to advancing to nationals in competitive events, sharpening their leadership and career skills and contributing to community betterment through service initiatives.”
The students from the Frontier’s BPA chapter attending the conference are:
• Kara Biehl - Ambassador Torch Award
• Michael Kruger - Database Applications & Alternate for Entrepreneurship
• Emma Sorensen - Health Administration Procedures & Health Insurance & Medical Billing
• Grace Kelley - ICD-10 CM Medical Diagnostic Coding & Ambassador Torch Award
• Brooklyn Castongia - Graphic Design Promotion & Ambassador Torch Award
• Isabella Mitchell - Administrative Support Research Project
• Dylan Brown - Computer Animation Team
• Aidan Dold - Computer Animation Team
• Brodryck Layton - Computer Animation Team
• Isaac Mansfield - Computer Animation Team
• Maella Newcom - Entrepreneurship Exploration & Graphic Design Promotion
• Kathryn Mansfield - Presentation Team
• Alexis Lamson - Presentation Team
• Emily Davies - Presentations Team
• Noah Pattengale - Digital Game Design Team
• Blake Turner - Digital Game Design Team
• Aidan Kelley - Digital Game Design Team
• Aiden Wheeldon - Digital Game Design Team
• Kayden Sherer - Video Production Team
• Chelsea Fields - Video Production Team
• James Kruger - Alternate for Computer Modeling
• Ryan Kelley - Alternate for Device Configuration & Troubleshooting
Frontier’s BPA Advisor Jennifer Newcom added, “BPA is a wonderful organization. Our students learn so much from planning, organizing and presenting a project, to honing their craft in areas of design. For many of these students, BPA has been a way for them to find their niche. To hone in on the things that they do well and have those areas celebrated. I am honored to take this group to BPA Nationals and represent our small rural school. To have 20 national qualifiers and two alternates is outstanding for a school of our size.”
While in Anaheim, participants will also have opportunities to network with other BPA members and business leaders, visit famous Southern California attractions and participate in community service activities.
The conference’s opening session on April 26 and awards ceremonies on April 28 and 29 will be streamed live online at www.thinkcybis.com/bpa-live/.
About Business Professionals of America
Business Professionals of America (BP A) is the premier Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for middle, high school and college/university students preparing for careers in business and information technology. BPA provides opportunities for growth through education, competitive events, leadership development and community service. The organization has more than 46,000 members in schools in the United States and China. Learn more at www.bpa.org.