SAN DIEGO, CA – Frontier Junior High and High School FCCLA Chapters joined more than 7,000 Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) student members, advisers, and guests at the San Diego Convention Center, June 29-July 3, to participate in the annual National Leadership Conference (NLC).
The conference provided Frontier Junior High and High School FCCLA members opportunities for listening to inspiring speakers, attending youth workshops, competing on the national level, and networking with other youth leaders. The theme of this year’s conference was “Make It Count,” which inspired attendees to share how they make it count while exploring career opportunities, developing leadership skills, and growing personally while making a difference in their families and communities.
Frontier Chapter President Emma Sorensen remarked about this year’s NLC, “I enjoyed meeting new people from around the world and spending time with my other FCCLA members. I’m super proud of them for competing as well as Kara and I for doing well as partners for the last few years.”
“We are thrilled to have an attendance of over 7,000 members, advisers, corporate partners, and guests who are committed to discovering the unlimited possibilities available through FCCLA. The relationships and skills developed during this conference have inspired students to make a difference in their own communities and to make every moment count,” said Sandy Spavone, Executive Director of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
Frontier High School FCCLA results:
- Kara Biehl and Emma Sorensen Level Three Entrepreneurship earning Gold and 2nd Place
- Lorelai Miller and Ella Miller Level Two Event Management earning Gold and 5th Place
- Campbell Pekny Level Three Professional Presentation earning Gold and 11th Place. Campbell was also juried into the fashion show.
- Caitlin Tullius and Emma Dold Level Three Food Innovations earning Silver and 27th Place
Frontier Junior High FCCLA Results:
- Brody Layton Level One Sustainability earning Silver and 5th Place
- Clark Cosgray Level One Nutrition and Wellness earning Silver and 5th Place
- Chase Pekny Level One Professional Presentation earning Silver and 12th Place
Next year FCCLA will host its National Leadership Conference in Denver, July 2-6, 2023. To learn more about how you can get involved as a student, sponsor, or supporter, contact Melissa Culver-Pekny at Frontier Junior Senior High School.
About FCCLA
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a dynamic and effective national student organization with over 199,000 members nationwide, that helps students become leaders and address important personal, family, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education.
FCCLA: The Ultimate Leadership Experience is unique among youth organizations because its programs are planned and run by members, and it’s the only career and technical in-school student organization with a central focus on careers that support families. Participation in national FCCLA programs and chapter activities helps members become strong leaders in their families, careers, and communities.