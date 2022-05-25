The Friends of the Monticello-Union Township Public Library will present a meet and greet event at the library from 2-4 p.m. June 11.
Friends of the Library President Susie Ezra said the group wants the public to visit the library and meet the Friends of the Library and see what they are doing.
“We want the public to come in and meet us and see what we’re all about,” she said.
She said they will serve cookies and punch during the event.
During a recent meeting, a few of the group members spoke about what the group does for the library and why they chose to get involved.
Group Member Martha Slopsema said the group helps support a lot of the special events at the library.
She cited events like a visiting author or artists who work with groups at the library.
“Without this funding that the Friends of the Library gives them, the library wouldn’t be able to do those kinds of things,” she said.
Group Member Marilyn Whitney said she is relatively new to the community and she joined the group as a way to meet new and interesting people, form new friendships and feel like part of the community.
Asked what some of the events that the group has helped present that they’re most proud of, group members pointed to the book sales they have presented at the library.
Library Director Candace Wells said the book sales have recently seen an increase in donations and have helped with community engagement.
“People see it and they want to help out,” she said. “So they donate materials to us to help out.”
Wells said people know the library receives the proceeds from the book sales, so they want to support them.
Anyone interested in donating to these books sales is asked to contact the library at 574-583-2665 to ask if the library is accepting donations.
She said the Friends of the Library have also helped out with the library’s art show as well as the library murder mystery dinner theater in the past.
Wells said the murder mystery dinner theater gave people the chance to have a cultural experience without having to empty their pockets for it.
To learn more about the Monticello-Union Township Public Library visit https://www.monticello.lib.in.us/. To learn more about the Friends of the Monticello-Union Township Public Library visit https://www.monticello.lib.in.us/51-about/about-information/39-friends-of-the-library.