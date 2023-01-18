1

U.S. Airmen with the Indiana Air National Guard load a GBU-38 bomb onto an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft during an Integrated Combat Turn (ICT) maneuver July 13, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)

INDIANA — The 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne has been officially approved for conversion to the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft under passage of the National Defense Authorization Act.

The move sets events in motion to replace the 122nd FW’s 21 A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft with the F-16, a news release said.

