Daniels

Michael Hickey

Former Gov. Mitch Daniels has decided not to run for an open Senate seat in 2024. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

 Michael Hickey

After much speculation, former Gov. Mitch Daniels announced Tuesday he will not run for a soon-to-be-open seat in Congress after sitting U.S. Sen. Mike Braun launched his own 2024 bid for governor.

“With full credit and respect for the institution and those serving in it, I conclude that it’s just not the job for me, not the town for me, and not the life I want to live at this point,” Daniels said in a lengthy statement.

