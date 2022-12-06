Police lights logo

VALPARAISO — A driver told police he was repeatedly sneezing when he rear-ended another vehicle Friday, Dec. 2, along U.S. 6, triggering a crash that resulted in the death of a 61-year-old Liberty Township man, Porter County police said.

The deceased was identified by police Monday morning as David Klemp. Klemp attended Kankakee Valley High School and grew up in DeMotte.

