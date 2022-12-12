STATEHOUSE — Flora will receive $332,451.49 to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Ron Alting (R-Lafayette).
The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana's roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $1.1 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.
"As the 'Crossroads of America,' Indiana is known for its inter- and intra-state infrastructure," Alting said. "I'm proud we were able to give Flora more than $332,000 to help maintain the high-quality roads and bridges important to keeping the Hoosier economy revving into the future."
Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 10,000 receive a 75%/25% match, while counties with populations greater than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 10,000 receive a 50%/50% match.
The CCMG offers two rounds of applications each year, with the next call for applications occurring in January of 2023.