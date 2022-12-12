Local news

STATEHOUSE — Flora will receive $332,451.49 to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Ron Alting (R-Lafayette).

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana's roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $1.1 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.

