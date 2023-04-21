FEMA Teams will be in the area starting Saturday, April 22, to engage with the public and businesses for individual assistance. They plan to be in the area going door to door for roughly 30 days to work with affected residents and businesses within White County. They will be marked with a FEMA logo on their shirts and an ID badge.
White County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will work with FEMA to share their locations as they move forward with their deployment. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out. If anyone needs to report damages, they can do so by www.disasterassistance.gov, or by calling (800)-621-3362.