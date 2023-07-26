REYNOLDS — Finishing up a busy fair week, Miss White County Alex Kerkhove sat down for an interview as the week was winding down. Kerkhove finished her 10 years in 4H last year, all of them in White County, and decided to run for the fair queen this year, and it worked out well for her. She is currently attending Purdue heading into her sophomore year working towards a double major in media and mass communications with a goal to be in broadcasting.

On Saturday, July 15, she was crowned Miss White County Fair Queen, and Miss Congeniality. She, along with the two runners up and junior miss, spent long days going from event to event to pass out ribbons and trophies as well as meeting people and enjoying the fair.

