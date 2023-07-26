REYNOLDS — Finishing up a busy fair week, Miss White County Alex Kerkhove sat down for an interview as the week was winding down. Kerkhove finished her 10 years in 4H last year, all of them in White County, and decided to run for the fair queen this year, and it worked out well for her. She is currently attending Purdue heading into her sophomore year working towards a double major in media and mass communications with a goal to be in broadcasting.
On Saturday, July 15, she was crowned Miss White County Fair Queen, and Miss Congeniality. She, along with the two runners up and junior miss, spent long days going from event to event to pass out ribbons and trophies as well as meeting people and enjoying the fair.
When Kerkhove was a contestant 10 years ago for Little Miss at the fair, but she didn’t win that one. Since then it had been her dream to wear the crown but with her 4H projects, she didn’t think she could devote the time needed to do both so she waited until her 4H years were done. “I wanted to dedicate my time and it would be difficult if I’m doing other projects,” she said. “I want to enjoy this separately.”
“The fair is going really well,” she said. “I’m seeing people I haven’t seen in a while and meeting new people. The 1967 fair queen talked to me today.”
She’s also enjoyed interacting with younger girls, many excited to talk to a “real princess.” She has taken the advice of Miss White County 2022 Ashley Williams, who said she should take the crown off and let the little girls try it on, and she has. “I’m getting to see things from the future generation I wouldn’t normally see,” she said. “It’s rewarding.”
She said they start early in the morning, usually all four of the ladies eat breakfast together then split up to cover as many events as they can during the day. Then they have lunch, and walk around to all the barns to visit with the 4Hers and their families, then it’s back to the arena for more livestock shows. She enjoyed watching the kiddie tractor pull and other events separate from 4H as well.
Although she has lived in Tippecanoe County all her life, her family gravitated to White County after two of her cousins were involved in White County 4H and they enjoyed the family atmosphere of this county’s program and the fair. “We saw how amazing White County is,” she said. She was involved with beef and sheep.
Before joining 4H, she took part in the Little Miss contest. She said she remembers her mother doing her hair, waving from the stage and walking the “triangle.”
“There were a lot of girls,” she recalls. “I remember not winning. We were all crushed.” Back then, she wanted to be a country singer, and she still enjoys singing.
During her 4H years, she said she showed beef for eight years, then took a break in the middle. “I have a place in my heart for the beef barn,” she said. She remembers talking to a girl in the beef barn before she joined 4H.
“At the White County Fair, there are great people all around, extraordinary people,” she said.
While talking, a young girl came up and asked Kerkhove for her autograph. Sarah is a fifth year 4Her and wants to be queen when she grows up.
Kerkhove was looking forward to the 4H Auction on Thursday and the Queen’s Barn Dance that night.
What’s next? She said she is looking forward to the Indiana State Fair, where her family works in the Pioneer Village each summer. This year, she’ll wear the crown and sash or just the sash while there.
She’s also looking forward to being a part of the festivals held throughout the county. The first one will be the Apple Popcorn Festival in Brookston.
In January, she’ll participate in the State Fair Queen pageant, where she will represent White County, and looks forward to being a part of that. She hasn’t seen previous pageants, but is friends with this year’s state fair queen. She said they are in the same choir at Purdue, and she plans to talk to her and ask questions about the pageant.
“It’s been a well-rounded experience,” she said, and there will be more experiences to come.