WHITE COUNTY — Dangerous weather can find its way to Indiana year-round. Fifty years ago people would be resigned to cleaning up in the aftermath of injuries or deaths; however as a result of severe tragedies and devastating weather events, there are now advanced communication systems. Locally, the system is called Everbridge, and it’s free and easy to sign up for alerts for weather warnings/watches, road closures due to vehicle accidents, local area flooding, and other emergency events. It is managed under the direction of Chris Springer and Roberta Yerk, White County Emergency Management/Homeland Security Agency.
Springer has been the EMA director for almost three years, coming to this position after five years in the United States Marine Corps, and he has a Master’s degree in public management. Yerk was the director for nine years and was an EMT prior to taking on the director position. She is now the assistant director.
Springer and Yerk work together to communicate safety concerns in the county. The easiest way for White County residents to stay informed is with the Everbridge system. It is so easy to sign up, Yerk said. The last census showed that White County has 24,000 residents and of that only 9,899 people are signed up.
To sign up for the Everbridge message system, go to the White County government home page at www.whitecountyin.org, then look for the departments menu, click on emergency management and the first icon is for signing up for an account with Everbridge. Enter the required information and choose the alerts that one may or may not want to receive, save it and then the next time an alert goes out on the system, you will be included.
After this week’s tornado watch and warning, it is especially important to receive these alerts in order to be aware and prepared to head for safety as needed.
“For the phone alerts, people need to remember to listen and press 1 on the phone,” Springer said. “That helps us track the responses.”
Yerk added that for the numbers who don’t show as responded, it is then up to them to find ways to check the safety of those recipients. The Everbridge System works with the White County E-911 call center to activate the emergency responders, (White County Sheriff’s department, Monticello Police, all of the fire departments). The network is also utilized by the White County Highway Department to keep roads clear during weather events, as well as managing their work projects, Springer noted.
Receiving warnings and having a safety plan has proven to save lives and prevent injuries. Take the time to sign up with then Everbridge alert system.