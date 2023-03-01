EMA Director and Asst. Director

Emergency Management Director Chris Springer (right) and Asst. Director Roberta Yerk would like all residents of White County to sign up for emergency notifications.

 Photo by Susan G. Wright

WHITE COUNTY — Dangerous weather can find its way to Indiana year-round. Fifty years ago people would be resigned to cleaning up in the aftermath of injuries or deaths; however as a result of severe tragedies and devastating weather events, there are now advanced communication systems. Locally, the system is called Everbridge, and it’s free and easy to sign up for alerts for weather warnings/watches, road closures due to vehicle accidents, local area flooding, and other emergency events. It is managed under the direction of Chris Springer and Roberta Yerk, White County Emergency Management/Homeland Security Agency.

Springer has been the EMA director for almost three years, coming to this position after five years in the United States Marine Corps, and he has a Master’s degree in public management. Yerk was the director for nine years and was an EMT prior to taking on the director position. She is now the assistant director.