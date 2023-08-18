WHITE COUNTY — The White County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and Homeland Security are working to be the most-effective protector possible. Having a mobile command center available has added to the EMA’s arsenal of tools, Director Chris Springer stated recently.
Besides having the automated severe weather alert system and providing information to police and fire departments during storms and evaluating storm damage, this high-tech mobile trailer provides the EMA the opportunity to be onsite and able to see what needs to be done during an emergency, he explained.
“It’s important to be able be at the site of where we are needed,” Springer said.” Being able to communicate and direct the safety teams as we see is necessary.”
The mobile center has all of the necessary equipment to facilitate proper event management; weather radar, telescoping surveillance towers, as well as white boards for mapping and diagramming whatever lists that may be needed, he added.
‘” Having the tools we have in our office, in addition to the surveillance towers provides an extension to what we’re capable of doing to help with whatever emergency needs our attention,” Springer said.
Some people may see a bunch of machines in a trailer, but they are life-saving tools for the EMA and the county’s first responders.