Laura A Cosgray

Laura A Cosgray ran unopposed to retain her office of Circuit Court Clerk.

 File Photo

WHITE COUNTY — With few contested local races in the county, eyes were on the race for Twin Lakes School Board District 1 with Katie Ellspermann and Bryan Ewing vying for the seat. Ellspermann received 212 votes (69.06%), while Ewing received 95 (30.94%). Also for the school board, Matthew Hemming replaces Maury Waymouth for District 4. He ran unopposed. Also running unopposed was Gloria Kinnard for Dist. 3 as an incumbent.

Ellspermann will replace Shane Hanna, who is currently the school board president.

