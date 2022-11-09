WHITE COUNTY — With few contested local races in the county, eyes were on the race for Twin Lakes School Board District 1 with Katie Ellspermann and Bryan Ewing vying for the seat. Ellspermann received 212 votes (69.06%), while Ewing received 95 (30.94%). Also for the school board, Matthew Hemming replaces Maury Waymouth for District 4. He ran unopposed. Also running unopposed was Gloria Kinnard for Dist. 3 as an incumbent.
Ellspermann will replace Shane Hanna, who is currently the school board president.
As the election results have not been certified, all numbers are unofficial until then.
Another contested race was the run for Liberty Township Trustee and township board, with Republican Joan Alma winning the election with 73% of the votes and Democrat John Mitchell receiving 28% of the votes. Four candidates ran for three seats on the Liberty Township Board with three Republicans earning the most votes and one Democrat coming in with 14.22% of the votes. Of the three Republicans Joy Cosgray had 28.38% of the votes, Otto Leis had 29.88% and Gregory Westerhouse had 27.53% of the 1,533 votes collected.
In the race for Pioneer School Board District 4 (Jeff Twp.) was also contested with Rachelle Pearson and Brandi Rinehart running for the seat. Pearson won with 41 votes to Rinehart’s 29 votes. Bradley Swartzell ran unopposed for the Pioneer School Board seat for District 2 (Boone Twp.)
White County voters overwhelmingly voted for Todd Young for U.S. Senate. Young is the predicted winner with 53% of the votes and 87% of precincts reporting by early Wednesday morning. His opponent Democrat Thomas McDermott Jr. had 41.9% of the vote and Libertarian James Sceniak 5%. There were six write-in candidates, each receiving less than 1% of the votes so far.
In the county, Jim Baird (R) won against Roger Day (D) for US Representative for Dist. 4. District wide, Baird retains his seat in Congress with 70% of the votes.
In state office races, White County voters followed the rest of the state in electing Republicans. Diego Morales (R) was ahead of Destiny Wells (D) for Secretary of State with Libertarian Jeffrey Maurer bringing 5.8% of the reported votes. In the State Auditor’s race, Tera Klutz (R) is well ahead of ZeNai Brooks (D) and John Schick (L). Treasurer of the State has Republican Daniel Elliott ahead of Jessica McClellan (D).
State Representative Sharon Negele ran unopposed for Dist. 13, and Kendell Culp ran unopposed for Dist. 16 to the State House.
In county offices, all ran unopposed. Offices up for election were Laura Cosgray for Circuit Court Clerk, Elizabeth Billue for County Auditor, Lori Austin for County Recorder, Sheriff Bill Brooks, Coroner Anthony Deibel, Bradley Ward for County Surveyor, County Assessor Lisa Downey, County Commissioner Michael Smolek and Steven Christopher, James Annis, Janet Faker and Raymond Kramer Jr. for county council.
County election results can be found on the White County website by clicking on the voter information tab, which leads to another tab for the 2022 General Election Results.