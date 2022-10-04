wind farm

EDP Renewables begins construction of their Indiana Crossroads II Wind Farm.

 File photo

CHALMERS – EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA), a leading renewable energy developer and operator in North America, announces the start of construction at the 202-megawatt (MW) Indiana Crossroads II Wind Farm in White County. The project is slated to be operational in 2023 and will annually power the equivalent of more than 54,000 average Indiana homes.

With 1,400 megawatts of installed renewable energy capacity in Indiana, EDP Renewables will strengthen its position as the top wind energy producer in the state with this new 202-megawatt wind farm.

