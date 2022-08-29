At 12:24 a.m. Sunday morning, Carroll County E911 received a report from a passerby of a black Ford pickup truck lying in the middle of the southbound lanes of the Hoosier Heartland Highway (State Road 25 North). The truck had extensive damage. As emergency responders arrived at the scene, no one could be found in or immediately near the vehicle.

First responders began searching the area and found an individual, lying off the roadway, just north of the crash scene who was later identified as the sole occupant and the driver of the 2017 Ford F150 pickup truck. He was deceased and identified as 44-year-old Ryan King of Lafayette. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Carroll County Coroner Kristin Enoch.

