At 12:24 a.m. Sunday morning, Carroll County E911 received a report from a passerby of a black Ford pickup truck lying in the middle of the southbound lanes of the Hoosier Heartland Highway (State Road 25 North). The truck had extensive damage. As emergency responders arrived at the scene, no one could be found in or immediately near the vehicle.
First responders began searching the area and found an individual, lying off the roadway, just north of the crash scene who was later identified as the sole occupant and the driver of the 2017 Ford F150 pickup truck. He was deceased and identified as 44-year-old Ryan King of Lafayette. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Carroll County Coroner Kristin Enoch.
A preliminary report by Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy Jensyn Reef indicated that King was initially northbound on State Road 25 just south of County Road 200N, southeast of Delphi. For reasons unknown, the investigation suggested that King left the roadway, on the right side of the road, over corrected, going back into the passing (left) lane of the highway. The truck then went off the left side of the road, struck a metal guardrail, and began rolling multiple times, before landing on the driver’s side of the truck, in the southbound lanes of SR 25.
The investigation seemed to show that King was not seat belted and was ejected through the truck’s sun roof, landing northeast of the truck. Police suspect excessive speed and alcohol to be factors in the crash and continue to investigate. Toxicology results will be pending through the Carroll County Coroner’s Office.
Investigating and responding emergency personnel included Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy Jensyn Reef, Sheriff’s Deputy Kory Banes, Reserve Deputy JD Cree, Delphi Police Officer Chuck Kent, Flora Police Officer Michael Fincher, Delphi Tri-Township Fire Territory, Carroll County EMS, Carroll County Coroner Kristin Enoch, Carroll County Deputy Coroner James Bishop, and Carroll County Emergency Management Director Mike Fincher.