White County Building vote center

Voting centers will be open for the 2022 General Election on Nov. 8, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are six voting centers in the county open to all registered voters in White County.

 File photo

WHITE COUNTY — The general election is not too far away and early in-person voting has begun across the state. Absentee ballots by mail can be requested through Thursday, Oct. 27 and must be returned to the county clerk’s office no later than 6 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.

In person absentee (early) voting is open Monday through Friday, now through Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the county courthouse. On Nov. 7, early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the Knights of Columbus, 122 N. Illinois St, Monticello. The site will also be open on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon. Early voting will also be open at the Brookston Federated Church, 202 S. Wood St. in Brookston, on Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

