WHITE COUNTY — The general election is not too far away and early in-person voting has begun across the state. Absentee ballots by mail can be requested through Thursday, Oct. 27 and must be returned to the county clerk’s office no later than 6 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.
In person absentee (early) voting is open Monday through Friday, now through Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the county courthouse. On Nov. 7, early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the Knights of Columbus, 122 N. Illinois St, Monticello. The site will also be open on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon. Early voting will also be open at the Brookston Federated Church, 202 S. Wood St. in Brookston, on Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
An absentee travel board is available to registered voters who are homebound and unable to go to the polls on Election Day due to illness, injury, confined or caring for a confined person. Call the clerk’s office at 574-583-1531 to schedule an appointment for the travel board to visit. This option for voting is open until Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. to midnight.
On Election Day, White County has vote center locations where residents can vote no matter what their address is within the county. The Vote Center locations will be open on Nov. 8, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:
Brookston Federated Church, 202 S. Wood St., Brookston
Buffalo Fire Station, 206 S. SR 16, Buffalo
Idaville Church of God, 11073 E 50 N, Idaville
Knights of Columbus, 122 N. Illinois St., Monticello
Monon Community Church, 75 W SR 15, Monon
Wolcott Park Community Building, 203 W. Blake St., Wolcott
In White County, there are only a few locally contested races, none for county offices. There is a contested seat on the Twin Lakes School Board in District 1 between Katie Ellspermann and Bryan W. Ewing. School board candidates run as non-partisans.
There are two candidates running for the Pioneer School Board in Dist. 4, Jefferson Twp. They are Rachelle Pearson and Brandi Rinehart.
One township has four candidates for three seats. Liberty Township candidates running for board members are Joy Cosgray (R), Otto (Dick) Leis (R), Gregory R. Westerhouse (R), and Laura Vanmeter (D).
State offices on this year’s ballot are Secretary of State with three candidates: Diego Morales for the Republican Party, Destiny Wells for the Democratic Party and Jeffrey Maurer for the Libertarian Party.
The Auditor of the State candidates are Republican Tera Klutz, Democrat Zenai Brooks and Libertarian John Andrew Schick. For the Treasurer of the State: Republican Daniel Elliott and Democrat Jessica McClellan are running for office.
For United States Representative District 4, incumbent Jim Baird is running for reelection on the Republican ticket and Roger D. Day is running against him on the Democratic ticket.
In White County, there are two State Representative Districts with incumbent Sharon Negele for District 13 and running for District 16 is Kendell Culp (R), unopposed to the seat that has long been held by Republican Doug Gutwein who chose not to run for reelection.
County offices up for election are all unopposed with only Republicans on the ballot. The offices are Circuit Court Clerk – Laura Cosgray, County Auditor- Elizabeth J. (Libby) Billue, County Recorder – Lori Austin, County Sheriff – Bill Brooks, County Coroner – Anthony G. (Tony) Deibel, County Surveyor – Bradley E. Ward, County Assessor – Lisa M. Downey, County Commissioner District 3 – Michael R. Smolek, County Council District 1 – Steven Christopher, County Council District 3 – Raymond L. (Butch) Kramer Jr., and County Council District 4 – Janet Johnson Faker.