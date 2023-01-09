MONTICELLO — On Saturday, a group of Boy Scouts from Troop 154 gathered to help Hunter Smith earn his Eagle Scout badge by building a greenhouse for the Altherr Nature Center under the direction of Parks Department Superintendent Mitch Billue. Smith, who will be 18 on Jan. 27, has been a Boy Scout since he was in first grade, starting as a Cub Scout. Earning the scouts’ highest honor is his goal before his birthday.

Smith said he was looking for a project when Billue suggested he could build the greenhouse planned for the nature center, which is next to the Altherr Nature Park. He said they looked online to find a greenhouse kit to build and funding for the project came from the park department. To get the project started, he first had to prepare the plans for the project from start to finish, then get it approved by the Boy Scout organization. He did this through a video call, where he explained his project to a scout leader who put the stamp of approval on it.

Tags

Trending Food Videos