MONTICELLO — On Saturday, a group of Boy Scouts from Troop 154 gathered to help Hunter Smith earn his Eagle Scout badge by building a greenhouse for the Altherr Nature Center under the direction of Parks Department Superintendent Mitch Billue. Smith, who will be 18 on Jan. 27, has been a Boy Scout since he was in first grade, starting as a Cub Scout. Earning the scouts’ highest honor is his goal before his birthday.
Smith said he was looking for a project when Billue suggested he could build the greenhouse planned for the nature center, which is next to the Altherr Nature Park. He said they looked online to find a greenhouse kit to build and funding for the project came from the park department. To get the project started, he first had to prepare the plans for the project from start to finish, then get it approved by the Boy Scout organization. He did this through a video call, where he explained his project to a scout leader who put the stamp of approval on it.
Once completed, he will have to go through a few more steps before receiving the Eagle Scout title, which he expects to receive in the spring. He is a senior at Twin Lake High School, and is undecided about his future after graduation.
He said he has done construction before and with the help of his fellow scouts, were able to complete construction of the greenhouse over the weekend.
His troop is under the leadership of Rob McKinney. Seven scouts were on hand to assist with the project.
Billue said this is part of a parks’ project which will include another scout’s Eagle Scout project. That project will be transforming an overhang on a building near the center into an outdoor working area for planting and other activities. The nature center will have an observation room, office space, restrooms and a programs room. The opening day is planned for Arbor Day, April 28.
The greenhouse and work area will have learning opportunities for children and adults to learn about plants, potting plants and identifying them. “We want to expose our citizens to the field of horticulture,” Billue said. Local businesses will be invited to come and teach as well.