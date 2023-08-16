MONON — Signs announcing a new traffic pattern were lit up for a couple weeks before the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) changed the intersection of US 421 and SR 16 in Monon to a all-way stop at the beginning of August.
Often when a new traffic pattern is put in place, accidents occur until drivers get used to the change. Monon Town Marshal Roger Young said this has not happened in Monon and he is pleased.
“It’s going real well,” he said. His department has seen less violations as drivers get used to stopping in all directions. He said people have had a positive reaction to the new traffic flow. It has slowed traffic down coming into town and he said it has made the intersection better.
Young said the first couple of days the police department stopped violators and issued warnings. He said most of the people he stopped were on their cell phones or distracted and not paying attention. Even the trash hauling trucks, going to or returning from the landfill east on SR 16, are stopping completely and not doing rolling stops he said.
Young said the state “did real good” putting information out beforehand and he did too. He said he posted the information on social media so people could know what to expect and when to expect it.
The change has been “in the works” for quite awhile and there have been stakeholder meetings held before the decision to change it to an all-way stop was made. He said the reason INDOT did not put a traffic light at that intersection was it would not have changed drivers’ behavior when it comes to the right turn only lanes. Drivers use the right turn only lanes as passing lanes to go around vehicles that are turning left at the intersection.
“We made a big presence for about a week,” Young said. Now it is part of the officers’ daily routine to occasionally watch the flow of traffic through the intersection.
The lighted signs announcing a new traffic pattern continue to warn drivers of the change.