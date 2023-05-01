Breaking News

INDIANAPOLIS – The state of Indiana and FEMA will open a Disaster Recovery Center in White County from May 1-3 and May 11-13 to help survivors of the March 31–April 1 storms and tornadoes continue their recovery.

Recovery specialists from FEMA, the state and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be at the center to help with FEMA applications, answer questions and provide referrals to resources.

