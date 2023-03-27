MONTICELLO — The Mayor’s ADA Advisory Board hosted the annual Arts & Awards Reception in the West Bays at City Hall on Thursday, March 23, with a full house. People began lining up at the door at 4:30, an hour before the doors opened, with the program slated to begin at 6 p.m.
ADA Coordinator Dianne Bunnell opened the evening, presenting the top two awards for the year, Advocate of the Year and Trailblazer Award. The Advocate of the Year is given to a person in the community who encourages, mentors and assists those with disabilities. The Trailblazer is a person with disabilities who excels and works hard to overcome limited abilities.
The 2023 Advocate of the Year went to Gene Frier, owner of Arni’s Monticello and Arni’s employee, Devon Scott, received the Trailblazer award.
Bunnell said Frier is a coach and a mentor for those with special needs. She said he encourages those with different levels of ability and provides opportunities where others do not. “Gene and Arni’s are true advocates,” she announced.
Scott has worked at Arni’s for eight years. The Trailblazer Award goes to a person with disabilities who volunteers or works in the community with all the “ability he has.” Bunnell said Scott was born with cerebral palsy at birth and is a twin. His parents encouraged him to do whatever he can. When he first began to work at Arni’s, Scott was anxious and nervous, but was determined to overcome this and his limited abilities. He now answers phones, mans the cash register and remembers customers by name. “He is a well rounded employee,” Bunnell described. He is always happy to help, stepping outside his comfort zone to assist customers.
Frier said, “I have never seen him have a bad day. He always has a smile on his face.” He said Scott goes with him to all his children’s sports events.
Of Frier, Scott proclaimed, “He’s the best boss!”
Following the presentations, the art awards were presented by Bunnell, Mayor Cathy Gross and announced by Butch Kramer.
Lirio — Josh Ticen Court house gazebo banner
Other — Mike Lucas Court house gazebo banner
Eastlawn — Brantly Roller Courthouse Gazebo banner
Oaklawn — Jayde Hines Courthouse Gazebo banner
Monticello Healthcare- Sadonna Weaver
TLHS Advocates- Jaslyn Medley, Tessa Kirchner, Alaina Wolfe, Sam Hornung, Coral Marohl
Roosevelt Middle - Cara Biczo, Abby Davis
Meadowlawn- Owen Misch, Alivia Brent
Oaklawn- Myles Woods, Oliver Craig, Adrian Kennedy