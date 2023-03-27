MONTICELLO — The Mayor’s ADA Advisory Board hosted the annual Arts & Awards Reception in the West Bays at City Hall on Thursday, March 23, with a full house. People began lining up at the door at 4:30, an hour before the doors opened, with the program slated to begin at 6 p.m.

ADA Coordinator Dianne Bunnell opened the evening, presenting the top two awards for the year, Advocate of the Year and Trailblazer Award. The Advocate of the Year is given to a person in the community who encourages, mentors and assists those with disabilities. The Trailblazer is a person with disabilities who excels and works hard to overcome limited abilities.

Tags