KINGS BAY, Ga. — Submariners make up only 10 percent of the U.S. Navy’s personnel, but they play a critical role in carrying out one of the Defense Department’s most important missions: strategic deterrence. Seaman Isabella Bungo, a native of Delphi, Indiana, is one of the sailors supporting a 123-year tradition of service under the sea to help ensure Americans’ safety.
Bungo joined the Navy one year ago and today serves as a culinary specialist with Commander, Submarine Group 10.
“I joined the Navy because my brother was a Marine and I wanted to do something like him but knew I didn’t want to join the Marine Corps,” said Bungo. "My uncle also told me how amazing the Navy's educational benefits were, so I knew wanted to be a sailor."
Bungo attended Delphi Community High School and graduated in 2021.
Skills and values similar to those found in Delphi are similar to those required to succeed in the military.
“Growing up my dad taught me how to cook which has helped me a lot as a culinary specialist,” said Bungo.
Known as America’s “Apex Predators!,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically-advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.
There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines (SSN), ballistic-missile submarines (SSBN) and guided-missile submarines (SSGN). Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare. The Virginia-class SSN is the most advanced submarine in the world today. It combines stealth and payload capability to meet Combatant Commanders’ demands in this era of strategic competition.
The Navy's ballistic-missile submarines, often referred to as "boomers," serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. SSBNs are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles. The Columbia-class SSBN will be the largest, most capable and most advanced submarine produced by the U.S. - replacing the current Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarines to ensure continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s.
Guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Each SSGN is capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, plus a complement of heavyweight torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes.
"Our mission remains timeless - to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level," said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. "This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy."
Strategic deterrence is the Nation’s ultimate insurance program, according to Navy officials. As a member of the submarine force, Bungo is part of a rich history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.
Serving in the Navy means Bungo is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy contributes to national defense by surveying our oceans to make sure there are no enemy threats,” said Bungo.
With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.
Bungo and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“My proudest Navy accomplishment is being assigned to an Admiral command and being able to meet people from all over the world,” said Bungo. "I am also proud of being able to see all the changes that happen on the base and getting a chance to be a part of volunteer events."
As Bungo and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means that I am contributing to our country's safety and that I am able to be a part of change a little bit at a time,” said Bungo.
Bungo is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I would like to thank my husband, Landon, for pushing me to be the best I can be and for always encouraging me to take new opportunities when they arise,” added Bungo.