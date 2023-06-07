Isabella Bungo
Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Josiah Trombley, Navy Office of Community Outreach

KINGS BAY, Ga. — Submariners make up only 10 percent of the U.S. Navy’s personnel, but they play a critical role in carrying out one of the Defense Department’s most important missions: strategic deterrence. Seaman Isabella Bungo, a native of Delphi, Indiana, is one of the sailors supporting a 123-year tradition of service under the sea to help ensure Americans’ safety.

Bungo joined the Navy one year ago and today serves as a culinary specialist with Commander, Submarine Group 10.