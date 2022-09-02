MONTICELLO — White County officials held their annual delinquent property tax sale on Aug. 26. County Auditor Gayle E. Rogers and County Treasurer Barbara Ann Nydegger conducted the sale. A property tax sale is required to be held in each Indiana county for those properties where an owner of real estate fails to pay the property taxes from the prior year’s first property tax bill installment.
A tax lien on the property may be sold to satisfy the tax obligation to the highest bidder. The owners of the properties sold at the tax sale have one year to pay the delinquent property taxes, costs and penalties to keep the property. The sale conducted by Indianapolis based SRI Incorporated on behalf of White County offered 21 parcels to 13 bidders. SRI conducts tax sales in over 100 counties in Indiana, Michigan, Colorado, Louisiana and Iowa.