Aug. 1 - 15
Circuit Court
Divorce
Aug. 3
In Re: The marriage of Megan A. Lane and Robert S. Lane
Aug. 7
In Re: The marriage of Tina M. Riddle and Jerry L. Riddle
In Re: The marriage of Virginia Benitez-Esquivel and Gilbert Rodriguez
Aug. 9
In Re: The marriage of Kaitlyn Frankenberger and Christian Shibley
Aug. 11
In Re: The marriage of Kimberly K. Robinson and Mark L. Sterne
Aug. 15
In Re: The marriage of Kathryn Anne Rubesch and Maxwell Aldis Rubesch
Civil Collections
Aug. 3
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Karie Holder
Aug. 8
Discover Bank vs. Fred Cronenwett
Discover Bank vs. Lexus Scheller
Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Timothy Marocco
Aug. 15
American Express national Bank vs. Linda Olsen
Superior Court
Civil Collection
Aug. 1
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Asher Beaver
Aug. 2
SAC Finance, Inc. vs. Jordan Vawter
Aug. 7
Capital One, N.A. vs. Tina Marocco
Aug. 15
TD Bank USA, N.A. vs. Michelle Kolenda
Small Claims
Aug. 9
Angela Verissimo vs. Christine Hurley
Aug. 11
Christy Mearna vs. American Freedom Insurance Company
Christy Mearna vs. Frank Borja
Criminal
Superior Court
Aug. 8 - 15
Aug. 10
State of Indiana vs. Josh R. Harris: Domestic battery, Class A misdemeanor
State of Indiana vs. Anselmo Acevedo-Sanchez: Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license w/prior, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Jesse Harris: Domestic battery, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Avery M. Morrow: Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Sarah L. Lewis: Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Gregorio Jose Reyes: Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Rolando Ortigoza Vargas: Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Jennifer Delgado: Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, Class C misdemeanor.
Aug. 11
State of Indiana vs. Victor D. Hernandez: Driving while suspended, knowing violation and prior conviction w/in 10 years, Class A misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Robert R. Bogus Jr.: Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Maria F Salas Otero: Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, Class C misdemeanor.
Aug. 14
State of Indiana vs. Nicole R. Rupprath: Escape, basic escape offense, Level 5 felony
State of Indiana vs. Jazmin Elizabeth Diaz Fuentes: Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Hermogenes H. Cortez Corado: Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Blake Huffman: Theft, Class A misdemeanor; Resisting law enforcement, Class A misdemeanor; refusal to identify self, Class C misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Santos Gonzalez: Public intoxication - endangers his/her life, Class B misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Jeffery S. Kupres: Operating a vehicle while intoxicated prior conviction w/in seven years, Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance - possession of a Schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance, Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor.
State of Indiana vs. Anthony M. Rayburn: Battery resulting in bodily injury, Class A misdemeanor.
Aug. 15
State of Indiana vs. Hunter Orlando: Possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor; minor in possession of alcohol, Class C misdemeanor.