From Jan. 2-14, 2021, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 55 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 55 cases so far this year. They include 37 misdemeanors, seven case-related filings and 11 cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year in jail.
###
Caleb M. Gibson, 27, of the 100 block of North Race Street, Monon, was charged Jan. 8 with one count of aggravated battery (use when results in loss or impairment of a bodily function), a Level 3 felony; one count of domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; one count of theft, a Class A misdemeanor; and one count of criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
Kevin Ray Griese, 51, of the 11300 block of West Baker Hollow Road, Columbus, Ind., was charged Jan. 4 with one count of auto theft, with an enhancement for a prior conviction in June 2017 of auto theft that occurred in Bartholomew County, which elevates the charge to a Level 5 felony; and one count of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Johnny F. Odom Jr., 33, of the 1100 block of Bluewater Drive, Monticello, was charged Jan. 7 with one count of strangulation, a Level 6 felony; and one count of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Christopher L. Boehning, 48 of the 4500 block of North West Shafer Drive, Monticello, was charged Jan. 7 with one count of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, with an enhancement for a prior conviction in June 2016 of domestic battery in Jasper County.
Hannah M. Brom, 30, of the 12300 block of North 350 West, Burnettsville, was charged Jan. 12 with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor, with an enhancement for a prior conviction in February 2015 of possession paraphernalia in Tippecanoe County.
Dalton R. Bachman, 25, of the 6500 block of West 850 South, Winamac, was charged Jan. 12 with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; one count of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, with an enhancement for a prior conviction in November 2013 of possession of marijuana in White County; and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Amanda R. Eubank, 37, of the 2700 block of North West Shafer Drive, Monticello, was charged Jan. 12 with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Alan D. Cunningham Jr., 24, of the 3800 block of North Lake Road, Monticello, was charged Jan. 13 with one count of failure to register as a sex or violent offender, a Level 6 felony.
Jeremiah S. Randolph, 42, of the 1100 block of Rochelle Drive, Lafayette, was charged Jan. 14 with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; one count of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, with an enhancement for a prior conviction in March 2020 of possession of marijuana in Tippecanoe County; and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Prosecutors also filed an intent to seek habitual offender status due to the prior conviction in March 2020 of possession of marijuana in Tippecanoe County; a prior conviction in January 2012 for operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life, in Tippecanoe County; and a prior conviction in December 2007 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person in Tippecanoe County.
Walter E. Ramirez Mendoza, 44, of the 2600 block of West 47th Street, Chicago, was charged Jan. 14 with one count of strangulation.
Janet L. Morehouse, 55, of the 12100 block of West Circle Drive, Monticello, was charged Jan. 14 with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person with a passenger less than 18 years of age, a Level 6 felony; one count of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, with an enhancement for a prior conviction in January 2020 for possession of marijuana in Pulaski County; and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
###
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.