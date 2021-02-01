From Jan. 22-29, 2021, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 47 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 112 cases so far this year. They include 33 misdemeanors, eight case-related filings and six cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year in jail.
###
John L. Sweeney, 44, of the 2700 block of North West Shafer Drive, Monticello, was charged Jan. 22 with one count of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor that includes an enhancement for a prior, unrelated conviction in November 2008 for battery that occurred in Carroll County. The enhancement elevates the charge to a Level 6 felony. His bond was set at $10,000.
William T. Bilderback, 26, of the 200 block of North Walnut Street, Monon, was charged Jan. 25 with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; one count of possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and one count of operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Kyle E. Butler, 32, of the 1800 block of North 700 West, Rensselaer, was charged Jan. 25 with one count of dealing in methamphetamine/delivery of methamphetamine amount of 10 or more grams, a Level 2 felony. He was jailed on $80,000 bond.
Samantha Engles, 29, of the 500 block of Easy Street, Monticello, was charged Jan. 25 with one count of dealing in methamphetamine/delivery of methamphetamine amount of 10 or more grams, a Level 2 felony. She was jailed on $80,000 bond. A pre-trial and omnibus hearing is set for 9 a.m. March 31. A trial date is set for 9 a.m. May 25.
Cletus C. Yerk, 63, of the 1100 block of East 600 North, West Lafayette, was charged Jan. 29 with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; one count of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and one count of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Christopher J. Martin, 38, of the 700 block of South Main Street, Monticello, was charged Jan. 29 with one count of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
###
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.