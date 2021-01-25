From Jan. 15-21, 2021, the White County Prosecutor’s Office filed 10 cases related to criminal matters for a total of 65 cases so far this year. They include three misdemeanors, four case-related filings and three cases with at least one Level 6 felony charge.
A Level 6 felony carries a potential sentence of six months to a year in jail.
###
David B. Funte, 28, of the 900 block of North Olive Road, Flora, Ill., was charged Jan. 15 with one count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and one count of unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony. A pre-trial conference and omnibus date are scheduled for 9 a.m. March 31. A trial date has been scheduled for 9 a.m. May 25.
Tamra N. Aills, 35, of the 900 block of South 4th Street, Monticello, was charged Jan. 19 with one count of dealing in a counterfeit substance, a Level 6 felony. Prosecutors are seeking a sentence enhancement for habitual offender status stemming from previous convictions in December 2020 for unlawful possession of a syringe (Level 6 felony, Tippecanoe County); in April 2019 for possession of methamphetamine (Level 6 felony, Tippecanoe County); and in June 2009 for forgery (Class C felony, Marion County). According to charging documents, Aills allegedly attempted to sell a confidential informant 2.5 grams of a powdery substance believed to be heroin for $250. According to the affidavit, the suspected heroin was actually crushed melatonin pills made to look like heroin. Documents state that Aills admitted to presenting the melatonin as heroin. A prre-trial conference and omnibus hearing have been scheduled for 9 a.m. March 31; a trial date has been set for 9 a.m. May 25.
Michael J. Skaggs, 24, of the 500 block of Hanawalt Street, Monticello, was charged Jan. 19 with one count of possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony; and one count of dealing in a narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony. A pre-trial conference and omnibus date are scheduled for 9 a.m. March 31; a trial date has been set for 9 a.m. May 25.
###
The Herald Journal doesn’t publish information about charges where a warrant is waiting to be served for the safety of law enforcement personnel and to avoid alerting suspects.
All information in the court beat is obtained through the White County court files. All suspects are considered innocent unless proven guilty.