Tuesday, Aug. 29
Cynthia Williams, 25, of Monticello, was arrested for possession of marijuana w/prior.
Steven Ashley, 50, of Monticello, was arrested for domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
Sheila Perez Maldonado, 23, of Fair Oaks, was arrested for resisting law enforcement and operator never licensed.
Danielle Marchlik, 40, of Winamac, was arrested for driving while suspended w/prior.
Breanna Hunt, 23, of Monticello, was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Teresa McFadden, 59, of Monticello, was arrested for operating while intoxicated.
Daniel Reynoso, 40, of Logansport was arrested for operator never licensed and false identity statement.