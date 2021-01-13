CARROLL COUNTY — A Tippecanoe County man was arrested early Monday in Carroll County after police allege he attempted to kill his ex-girlfriend and her male friend.
Kyle E. Strong, 31, of West Lafayette, faces two Level 1 counts of attempted murder; two Level 5 counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon; one count of criminal confinement, a Level 3 felony; and one count of operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
According to police, Carroll County E911 received a call shortly after midnight Monday of a man attempting to forcibly enter a residence in the 12300 block of West Tippecanoe Ranch Road, a housing subdivision in western Carroll County near the Tippecanoe River. It was there that police said Strong began making efforts to enter the home by force to “actively and physically pursue” his 30-year-old ex-girlfriend and her 42-year-old male friend.
Police are withholding the names of the ex-girlfriend and her male friend pending further investigation.
Sheriff’s deputies said they received information that Strong was in possession of a firearm and a hammer, along with some bricks they said he intended to use as weapons.
At one point, police said Strong and the unnamed male were involved in a physical confrontation when the male went outside after him. The male friend was able to elude Strong and ran to a neighbor’s home to call 911.
Carroll County sheriff’s deputies Drew Yoder and Kory Banes arrived on scene first, moved in and were able to take Strong into custody.
Strong was transported to the Carroll County Jail, where he was incarcerated on $250,000 cash bond.
Both the female and male victims were injured but refused medical treatment at the scene. Investigators continue to sort out additional information related with the incident and more charges may be pending.