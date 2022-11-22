On Nov. 21, 2016, Keyana Davis, 11, Keyara Phillips, 9, Kerriele McDonald, 7, and Kionnie Welch, 5, were tragically killed in a house fire at 103 East Columbia Street in Flora. For the last six years, the Indiana State Police has and will continue to use all resources available to them in an effort to solve this crime. This is an ongoing investigation, and detectives continue to investigate all tips and leads that are received.
The Indiana State Fire Marshal has offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this fire. Anyone with information is urged to contact the TIP line at 1-800-382-4628, or for more information please visit the Indiana State Police website https://www.in.gov/isp/crime-reporting/flora-arson/.