BRINGHURST – Authorities said a woman who was pulled from a burning home Monday morning just north of Burlington in southeastern Carroll County did not die as a result of the blaze but was shot and killed.
Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said Wednesday night that Anna Downham, 35, of Bringhurst, was initially pulled from the burning home at 2700 S. Indiana 29 by passersby who noticed smoke emitting from the house. Authorities initially reported that passersby stopped and pulled her unconscious from the home but results from an autopsy performed Tuesday morning revealed Downham died as a result of a gunshot wound.
Investigators are still working on identifying a male, whose deceased body was also pulled from the burned-out home. Leazenby said forensic teams are conducting DNA tests and referencing dental records to make a positive ID. Leazenby hopes to have those results, as well as the man’s cause of death, in the next week.
The sheriff said police are treating the incident as a homicide, adding that they believe the deceased male did not kill Downham based on information obtained at the scene.
Leazenby added that police also believe there is no ongoing threat to the community.
According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, E911 received a report at about 9 a.m. Monday of a house fire at 2770 S. Indiana 29 in Bringhurst. Passersby called and reported seeing smoke coming from the home, with some stopping to lend a hand. They found what they initially believed was an unconscious woman in the home prior to the arrival of fire units.
Once firefighters took control of the fire, they discovered the body of an adult male in the remnants of the house, as well as the remains of a dog. The man and Downham were pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities are continuing their investigation and ask that people who may have driven past the scene at the beginning of the fire or those who have information about to call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 765-564-2413, option 1.