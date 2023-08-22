On Aug. 18, the Delphi Police Department was dispatched to a runaway/missing 14 year old female, Rosa Moreira Flores, on Armory Rd. in Delphi. The investigation led DPD Officers to believe that Flores may have had assistance in leaving the area.
Delphi PD Sgt. Deckard worked throughout the day in partnership with multiple other local, state, and federal agencies to obtain further information. As the investigation progressed information was obtained that Flores may be with Jonathan Juarez, 29, in a white GMC SUV. An address in Oklahoma was obtained where Flores was believed to be present. The Commerce Police Department in Oklahoma was contacted and provided an address. Officers with Commerce PD were able to locate the suspect vehicle at that address. They were also able to locate and detain Flores.
Commerce PD and Oklahoma Highway Patrol located Juarez and took him into custody without incident. This case remains under investigation.
Delphi Police Department Sgt Deckard, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Banes, and Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office Investigator Steve Mullin were relentless in their pursuit of information that was key in resulting in the successful outcome and safe apprehension of the missing female. We are extremely thankful to everyone involved in bringing this case to a safe resolution within just 15 hours after being reported.
Juarez was incarcerated in the Ottawa County Jail on charges of rape first degree, possession of obscene material - child pornography and harboring a juvenile runaway.
The Delphi Police Department would like to thank the following departments for their assistance in this investigation:
Carroll County E911
Delphi Community School Police Department
Carroll Carroll County Sheriff’s Office
Carroll County Prosecutor's Office
Indiana State Police
Indiana Intelligence Fusion Center
Indiana Department of Child Services
Lafayette Police Department
Federal Bureau of Investigation
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
Department of Homeland Security
Florida Department of Law Enforcement Fusion Center
Oklahoma Department of Public Safety
Oklahoma Information Fusion Center
Commerce, OK Police Department
Oklahoma Highway Patrol
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation
Submitted by Nate LaMar, Chief of Police
City of Delphi