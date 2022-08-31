MONTICELLO — The White County Jail lacks the space for required programs from the State according to Sheriff Bill Brooks. The jail, built in 1998, wasn’t built with mental health and substance abuse counseling in mind. Since the pandemic took hold in 2020, county jails have had to change how prisoners are booked and housed together.
For White County, that meant taking over space once occupied by community corrections, which handles work release and home detention inmates. That space became the quarantine area for the inmates to stay before they can be taken into the general population.
Substance abuse and its related crimes involve a high percentage of the jail population.
Even before the pandemic shook things up, the building lacked the space for private counseling for inmates who need help with addiction issues and mental illness. Where once visitors sat to talk to inmates, sits a table with a computer and a large monitor hanging above it where inmates can only meet with mental health professionals via Zoom.
“We do what we can with what we have to work with,” Brooks said. Currently, the jail has eight holding cells, with seven currently in use for varying reasons, including mental health. There are five murder suspects being held in the holding cells because they have to be kept separate from the general population.
There are numerous classifications for inmates. Certain people, Brooks explained, cannot be housed with others, and the county jail isn’t able to completely follow all classification restrictions due to lack of space.
The jail has room for 104 inmates, and it has six blocks of cells, and a small six cell segregation block. Brooks said they’d like to renovate to have more holding cells and adopt a better intake system, one that includes a scanner to determine if anyone has contraband stashed inside a body cavity. He’d also like to have a medical facility.
Right now, the nurse, who comes to the jail Monday through Friday for eight hours per day, has a small room to work in. There is no doctor or mental health professional on staff. The nurse has a small office set up in an “oversized” closet.
Brooks would also like to have a larger sally port area, where inmates are brought in or taken out for court and other transportation. Currently, the sally port fits two vehicles, however; if two vehicles are in at the same time, there isn’t room if an altercation breaks out in the process. “Two cars will fit, but it’s tight,” Brooks said.
The jail does have one padded room among the holding cells.
Community Corrections, which had to close due to the pandemic and the need for the jail to take over its area, has just gotten new space. The county commissioners closed on property it purchased in the old Bayer - Monsanto building for $980,000. The building will have to be renovated to meet the standards for the corrections, where inmates go to their jobs then come back for the remainder of their time. It is a minimum security jail and dorm rooms, showers and a kitchen will have to be built into the building. It will take some time before community corrections is able to use the facility.
Brooks said they are currently looking for a new director to run the program.
The people who are able to use the community corrections program have been on home monitors since the jail isn’t able to accommodate the work release inmates.
Brooks said the state wants the jail to provide a classroom for inmates to earn a GED or learn a skill they can use when they have completed their time to avoid recidivism, which is a problem when there is no space for these classrooms.