Zoom counseling room

The visitor room is now used for inmates to speak with health professionals, and court proceedings when available via Zoom.

 Photo by Cheri Shelhart

MONTICELLO — The White County Jail lacks the space for required programs from the State according to Sheriff Bill Brooks. The jail, built in 1998, wasn’t built with mental health and substance abuse counseling in mind. Since the pandemic took hold in 2020, county jails have had to change how prisoners are booked and housed together.

For White County, that meant taking over space once occupied by community corrections, which handles work release and home detention inmates. That space became the quarantine area for the inmates to stay before they can be taken into the general population.

