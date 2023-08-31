Recently, Susan Wright had the opportunity to speak with four patrons of the White County Community Corrections program, specifically the Men’s Recovery Therapy Group. She spoke with four men who have been working to move past their mistakes to become better people, with help from Chuck Cichanowic, Jean Wandrei and Beth Ryan, who are members of the addiction counseling team and mental health treatment team.
To preserve their privacy, she can only refer to them as a number, because the point of these classes is to let them return to everyday life without labels or stigma, using strategies to be better in the future.
MONTICELLO — While visiting the group at White County Community Corrections, one of the men was asked how recovery therapy group class has helped. Patron 1 was quick to admit that it has been an eye-opening experience.
“This class has made me look at parts of my life that I’ve tried to ignore and I’m learning how to think differently,” he said.
All four men nodded their heads in agreement with that statement, and Patron 2 added that he feels his actions improving and changing because of this class.
“I feel like I’m able to communicate better. It’s not easy but I’m learning,” he said. “Talking about stuff from my past and trying to understand things and how doing something differently could have changed what happened next.”
As the men listened to each other, Patron 4 said he was nervous about his sentence that included house arrest and then doing this class. “I’ve learned a lot and I think I’ve gained a few friends too,” (referring to his classmates in the MRT group). “Knowing people who will support me is going to be what helps me learn from my mistakes,” Patron 4 added.
Patron 3 explained, “This class is designed to give us tools, and something for us to reflect and make changes in how we live and how we react to life.”
Patron 4 said he had nightmares about what the program was going to be like, but when he met Director Bobby Bonner, he could see that this was going to be about making changes and getting better. “Director Bonner is doing good,” Patron 4 said.
Patron 3 added, “ Our mistakes didn’t bring us here overnight, and we’re working the lessons to deal with the choices we made and get better, be better.”
Patron 4 said the new community corrections building is going to be a good place for the community, because Bonner wants to be able to help people get better and make change.
“Director Bonner’s programs are making people better,” Patron 4 said.
Eventually, the community corrections center hopes to have counseling available to anyone in need, not just patrons who have been incarcerated or placed on court-ordered programming. These men clearly feel like they’re learning to cope and be better people.