PERU — A southern White County man was arrested May 21 in connection with a triple homicide involving two adults and a child in Miami County.
Mitchell Page, 25, of Brookston, was taken into custody and lodged at the Miami County Jail where he faces three counts of murder in the deaths of Jessica Sizemore, 26, Jessiah Hall, 37, and Rae’Lynn Sizemore, 4.
Jessica and Rae-Lynn Sizemore and Hall all lived at a home in Woodland Hills Trailer Court, in the 2800 block of South 300 West, Lot 37, in Peru.
According to Indiana State Police, Miami County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the home May 21 to check on the welfare of its residents. That’s when all three of their bodies were discovered. Each had been shot to death, authorities said, and estimated it had happened on May 16.
Only a 2-year-old boy was found uninjured inside the home. The boy was transported to a local hospital and turned over to the Indiana Department of Child Services-Miami County Division.
Police said investigators developed probable cause to arrest Page for the deaths. He was taken into custody at a relative’s home in Lafayette. Police also said Page and Jessica Sizemore have a child together.
Police are continuing their investigation. People with information about the case are encouraged to call the Indiana State Police at 765-473-6666, or the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 765-472-1322.